Third Mainland Bridge: Banks adjust closing time for Lagos Island branches

Nigerian banks are adjusting their closing time for branches in Lagos Island and Ikoyi in Lagos following the closure of Third Mainland Bridge for repairs.

The Federal Government had last month announced partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for maintenance work from July 24 to last for a period of six months.

Following an impact assessment of the Third Mainland Bridge closure on commuters by the Lagos State Government, Fidelity Bank Plc on Thursday informed its customers that commencing Monday, August 24, 2020, all Fidelity Bank branches within the Lagos Island, Ikoyi, Victoria Island, and Lekki axis of Lagos State would close to customers by 3pm.

This measure is taken to reduce the time spent on the road as a result of the ongoing repairs and industry observers say other banks may follow suit soon.

“Please note that our Lagos Mainland branches, as well as our upcountry locations, will continue to operate the normal business hours of 8 AM to 4 PM. As always, our digital channels will remain available for your use 24/7,” the bank said in a notice to customers.