The Alternative Bank fosters rural economic growth in Katsina

The Alternative Bank’s mission to support rural economies through innovative financial solutions, tailored to empower local businesses and stimulate sustainable development across Katsina State, has attracted recognition of Dikko Radda, governor of the state.

The official endorsement marks a significant milestone for The Alternative Bank as it embarks on a new chapter in Katsina with the launch of its first branch in the state.

During the visit, Radda, emphasised the importance of combating poverty, particularly in rural areas, urging the bank to collaborate with the state government in its efforts to address this challenge.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Banking, Malik Anas, the Governor expressed confidence in the success of The Alternative Bank in the region.

Read also: Why Afreximbank injected $236m into Nigeria’s healthcare ecosystem – Doherty

“One of our aims as a government is to enhance the growth of our people, especially those in rural areas. We seek the cooperation of The Alternative Bank in this area. We are ready to give the necessary support to the bank to forge ahead and contribute to the economic development of Nigeria,” he said.

Garba Mohammed, the Executive Director of The Alternative Bank, reiterated the institution’s commitment to financial empowerment for all customers, regardless of their status. He echoed the bank’s focus on providing efficient and technology-driven services to facilitate customer and national growth.

Mohammed remarked, “The Alternative Bank is a bank with a difference. Apart from being a non-interest bank, we promise our customers prompt, loyal, efficient, and technologically driven services. We also promise to promote financial empowerment among our customers, irrespective of their status.

“When our customers grow, our bank will also grow. This will also lead to the growth and development of our dear country, Nigeria.”