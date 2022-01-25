Sterling Bank partners LASG, FG on free Wi-Fi at airport

As part of its continued support of efforts to tame the spread of Covid-19 in the country, Sterling Bank Plc has collaborated with the Lagos State Port Health Authority and the Federal Ministry of Aviation to upgrade the facilities at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) arrival terminals D and E with the installation of free Wi-Fi connection and additional air conditioning units for arriving passengers.

Obinna Ukachukwu, divisional head, health and education sectors of Sterling Bank, said in a statement issued by the bank in Lagos at the weekend that, “The installations are to welcome arriving travellers comfortably and allow passengers easily book the necessary COVID-19 tests on arrival from the comfort of their devices. This is in conjunction with the Lagos State Port Health Authority, Lagos State Ministry of Health and with the blessing of the Federal Ministry of Aviation.”

Read also: Sterling Bank, QSE Foundation to empower women

He said the collaboration is another exhibition by the bank as it continues to play a significant part in the nation’s efforts to combat the scourge of the coronavirus pandemic by making it easy for inbound passengers to connect to tech-focused solutions needed to book tests upon arrival and also to keep the economy open.

According to him, health is the first of the five sectors where the bank is presently concentrating investments under its HEART’s of Sterling programme since 2018. The other sectors are education, agriculture, renewable energy and transportation. The bank is also active in supporting the tourism sector of the country.