Kwarapoly Microfinance Bank set to kick off operations

The Rector, Kwara State Polytechnic, Abdul Jimoh Muhammed has said all necessary steps have been taken towards the kick-off of the institution’s Microfinance Bank’s operations to realize its enormous benefits to staff and the entire community.

The rector made this known on Tuesday while briefing journalists in Ilorin ahead of the 27th combined convocation ceremony of the institution.

Mohammed, who said the Management is committed to the proposed Polytechnic Microfinance Bank project, explained that “We have opened an account at Keystone (Parent bank for the MFB) and at present, our application is under consideration at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)”

The rector, while identifying funding and land encroachment as part of challenges confronting the school, stated, “Although the Management has tried within its limited resources to ensure that the institution system run smoothly, it will be deeply appreciated if the government can come to our aid.”

Muhammed, however, appealed to the state government to urgently put an end to encroachment on the institution’s lands to save it from total extinction.

On staff welfare, the Rector posits that “in order to optimize productivity of staff,

attention was paid to their health through free medical screening for all Polytechnic staff. This was basically to evaluate the health status of the Polytechnic workforce and provide preventive counselling and interventions where necessary.

Furthermore, staff training and re-training was given paramount attention through

sponsorship and revenue from IGR.

He informed that for the year 2019/2020, 83 graduated with Distinction,2,186 for Upper Credit,11,014 for lower credit and 2,785 graduated with pass.

While 69 graduated with Distinction in 2020/2021,2,009 graduated with Upper credit,12,045 for Lower Credit and 2,504 graduated with Pass.