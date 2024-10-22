Keystone Bank resilient, in stronger position – CEO, Imam

Keystone Bank Limited has again reaffirmed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s position that it remains safe, healthy, strong, resilient, and that there is no plan by the apex bank to withdraw its license.

A statement on Tuesday signed by Hassan Imam, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, said the clarification became necessary due to incessant releases of fake news which are being circulated on the social media space, especially the WhatsApp platform.

Imam urged its customers and stakeholders to disregard such reports as they are false.

According to the CEO, “We wish to set the records straight that we are strong and have continued to grow our balance sheet while delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders. We are actively pursuing legal action against those responsible for spreading fake news and are committed to holding them accountable.

“As a bank, we have continued to operate from a position of financial strength, consistently meeting our obligations as well as all regulatory requirements.

“Our retail banking services have also been recognized for excellence, ranking second in the industry according to the KPMG BICX 2023 Report and the bank emerged as the ‘Retail Bank of the Year’ at the Africa Industrial and Development Conference and Awards 2024.

“The recent appointment of the Board of Directors by the Central Bank of Nigeria, comprising seasoned and experienced bankers and professionals from diverse fields, further strengthens our governance structure.”

