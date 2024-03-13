i-invest’s new savings plan empowers women in finance

i-invest, one of the financial services providers in Nigeria, has introduced a high-interest savings plan designed specifically for women, known as VioletsForHer.

The initiative, launched in celebration of International Women’s Day, aims to tackle the gender wealth gap and empower women to take control of their financial futures.

The savings plan offers women a competitive advantage with an additional 1 percent interest rate per annum compared to standard savings plans on the app. To incentivize consistent saving habits, top performers on the leaderboard will also receive monthly rewards.

The launch of the VioletsForHer savings plan coincided with the Women’s Day event, themed “Women & Money: Unlock Your Financial Power!” This event went beyond simply introducing a new product. It provided actionable insights and practical strategies for women to build financial resilience and navigate the current economic climate.

Prominent figures in the financial industry led the discussions. Habiba Balogun, a renowned Leadership Coach, emphasized the importance of taking “calculated financial risks” backed by knowledge. She encouraged women to approach economic challenges with resilience and strategic planning. Mary Akpobome, the COO of Imperium Capital Partners Plc, focused on “Women Taking Charge of their Financial Future.” She highlighted the need for financial literacy, critical thinking, and access to financial resources to achieve financial security.

Sola Adesakin, a personal finance coach and founder of Smart Stewards Financial Advisory Limited, shared insights on “Being More Intentional About Money.” Adesakin emphasized the importance of personal financial planning and setting achievable goals for a strong personal economy.

The VioletsForHer savings plan, combined with educational initiatives demonstrates i-invest’s unwavering commitment to empowering women financially. This holistic approach aims to close the gender wealth gap and promote a more inclusive economic landscape for Nigerian women. By providing competitive savings options and educational resources, i-invest equips women with the tools and knowledge they need to achieve financial success and security.

