Hope Bank commences second edition of wallet promo

To drive the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) agenda on digital and financial inclusion, Hope PSBank, a Unified Payment Services Limited subsidiary, has commenced the second edition of the Hope Bank Wallet Promo 2.0 with its first draw of the season.

Last year CBN declared policies that will help drive its goal of achieving its target of a 95 percent financial inclusion rate by 2024

Hope Bank PSB, Nigeria’s premier digital-first bank on Friday, kicked off the promo where forty customers jointly won the total sum of two million naira at the draw held in Lagos. The promo is expected to run till September 2023 and will see customers cart away the total sum of N24 million in cash prizes.

Ogechi Altraide, MD/CEO, HopeBank said that this campaign is focused on driving financial inclusion, ensuring that more Nigerians are able to access and participate in banking services.

“Hope Bank will continue to support the financial inclusion agenda of the Federal Government through the CBN aimed at ensuring that Nigeria rises to the challenge of closing the existing gap between the banked and unbanked,”Altraide said.

She said that this initiative from HopeBank is also an avenue to appreciate customers who have demonstrated confidence and loyalty, by committing their hard earned funds and transacting with the Bank.

Altraide stated that a total of N24 million cash reward is up for grabs to lucky Nigerians who will participate in the Hope Bank Wallet Promo 2.0 through weekly draws.

Sunday Abah, Group Head Operations, Hope Bank, stated that the scheme is open to both existing and new customers of the bank.

“ All that is required is for customers to carry out weekly transactions worth ten thousand naira to qualify for the weekly draws,” he said.

He added that over five hundred customers of the bank qualified for this week’s draw alone and encouraged customers and non- customers to join the promo so they can win also.