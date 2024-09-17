FRC Boss bags ISCAN honorary award for promoting good governance

Rabiu Olowo, CEO of the Financial Reporting Council

Rabiu Olowo, executive secretary and chief executive officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), was on Friday conferred with an honorary award by the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) for promoting good governance and his contribution to the economy.

The award was presented during the ICSAN 2024 annual dinner and awards, held on Friday in Lagos, under the chairmanship of Ernest Ndukwe, chairman of MTN Nigeria Communications.

Funmi Ekundayo, ICSAN president and chairman of council, while presenting the award, praised Olowo for his outstanding leadership, entrepreneurial acumen, and administrative expertise. She highlighted his unwavering commitment to promoting good governance in Nigeria, a crucial area of focus for both ICSAN and the FRC.

“This award is in recognition of your tireless efforts and contributions to corporate governance in Nigeria. Your dedication and leadership have set a benchmark for excellence in public service,” Ekundayo remarked.

In his acceptance speech, Olowo expressed gratitude for the honour, acknowledging the recognition as a personal challenge to continue serving both the council and the nation with renewed vigour. He reaffirmed his dedication to upholding the values of good governance, transparency, and accountability within Nigeria’s corporate and financial sectors.

“This prestigious recognition is a testament to your outstanding leadership, commitment to good governance, and exemplary contribution to our nation,” the management and staff of FRC said.

The event, which drew notable figures from the finance, governance, and business sectors, underscored the critical role of strong leadership in driving regulatory reforms and ensuring the integrity of financial reporting in Nigeria.

Solomon Togunde, chairman of the membership and branch liaison committee of ICSAN, emphasised that Rabiu Olowo and other individuals who were conferred with the Honorary Fellowship award had met all necessary financial obligations, among other criteria, qualifying them for the prestigious recognition.

“I can confidently affirm that today, they are men of high integrity and quality, true partners to the Institute”, he said.

Togunde further added, “These individuals have successfully undergone the required processes, and after careful evaluation of their character and professional standing, they have proven themselves fit to be elected as fellows of our esteemed Institute.”