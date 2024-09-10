Why media role is critical for good governance, nat’l development

Lukman Adesina Azeez, the dean, Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences (CIS), University of Ilorin, has highlighted the critical role of the media in national development and the provision of good governance in any society.

Azeez said that the nature and character of the media greatly impact the governance process in any society, thus, such social responsibilities should be efficiently rendered.

The professor of Mass Communication stated this at the grand finale of the annual Press Week of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ) Kwara State Council, with the theme, “Fostering good governance through effective journalism”.

Represented at the event by Oluwakemi Akerele, the university don, who spoke on “Accountability and transparency: How journalism can foster good governance”, described the media as a link in the accountability chain between the government and the governed.”

The media, he said, provide information for the citizens to hold those in authority accountable and as well, articulate citizens’ voices and preferences for the government to use in policy formulation.

“The press is expected to promote proper conduct, openness, transparency, responsiveness, responsibility and accountability in government by serving as a constant watchman that should open up and discourage impropriety, bribery, corruption, nepotism, tribalism, sectionalism and other improper conduct and vices through investigative journalism.

“As a feedback mechanism, the media provide the means for the citizens to register their feelings and express their assent and dissent concerning issues.

“The media are the only institution with the capacity to allow and facilitate regular checks and assessments by the population of the activities of government and assist in bringing public concern and voices into the open by providing a platform for public discussion.

“Therefore, the nature and character of the media greatly impact the governance process in any society and it is only when the media monitor, investigate, report, criticise the public administration’s policies and actions the citizens can good governance be enthroned.”

He further posited that good governance, facilitated by the press participation, allows for greater involvement of the citizens in the decision-making process, and promotes transparency.

To ensure effective and efficient communication for development, the professor recommended that media practitioners should ensure that political decisions are adapted to the needs of the people and affected by them.

“They should serve as facilitators providing platforms for the citizens to have accurate and sufficient information that helps citizens make rational and informed decisions, and take the right course of action beneficial to them.

“Media practitioners should hold government and public officers responsible and accountable to the people. This is why the press is referred to as the Forth Estate of the Realm /Watchdog,”

On his part, Sadiq Suleiman Umar, the senator representing Kwara North in the National Assembly, stressed the need for improved involvement of Nigerians in the political process, just as he affirmed that democracy and good governance depended on the active participation of citizens.

In his paper, “Democracy, Good Governance and Role of Citizens”, Umar highlighted the importance of transparency, accountability, and civic engagement in promoting a thriving democratic society.

The lawmaker noted that democracy was more than just elections, as it involves continuous participation by the people in decision-making and ensuring that public officials are held accountable. He observed that good governance was characterised by the ethical management of resources and responsiveness to the needs of the people.

Citizens, according to him, play a key role in this process by monitoring government activities, engaging in advocacy, and participating in civic education, adding that, this will help strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions and promote national development.

Umar identified challenges facing democracy in Nigeria, including political disenfranchisement, corruption, and distrust in institutions.

He, however, encouraged citizens to overcome these obstacles by remaining active in the political space and holding their leaders accountable for their actions.