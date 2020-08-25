First Bank gives N3m facility to Naira credit card customers

First Bank of Nigeria is offering N3 million credit facility to its Naira Credit Card customers, urging customers to spend now and pay later with their Naira Credit Card.

The bank also pegged the limit to monthly spend limit on international transactions at $100 monthly.

In a notice circulated to customers, the bank said it is offering 45 interest-free days, flexible repayment plan, access to over 29 million channels worldwide, and card control and protection using the card services feature on FirstMobile App.

The Naira Credit Card is an international credit card that provides an evolving credit line, and offers up to 45 interest-free days on utilised funds. Issued in partnership with Visa International, it is accepted for payment at over 29 million locations and for cash withdrawals at over 1.8 million ATMs in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.