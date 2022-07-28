FBNQuest WIN webinar to deepen social, cultural development of women

FBNQuest, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, recently hosted a session themed ‘Lifting the Glass Ceiling’ which was designed to encourage women to continually strive to pursue and achieve their goals as a working professional and entrepreneur.

The virtual event was hosted as part of the organisation’s Leading Conversations with FBNQuest Series and the FBNQuest Women Interactive Network (FBNQuest WIN), in recognition of the critical role women play in the economic, social and cultural development of any community and FBNQuest WIN was created as a platform for female employees within the firm to learn, interact and progress in their careers.

The webinar featured an interactive panel discussion from experts that examined key issues in relation to their personal experiences and gave useful tips needed to help women be more effective and efficient.

“At FBNQuest, we are committed to having conversations that empower women to rise above challenges and participate fully in life,” said Barbara Ezeife, head marketing and corporate communications, FBNQuest Merchant Bank.

According to her, participants at the session were equipped with information on how to live intentionally, know their worth and advocate for yourself. “We believe that it is pivotal to not only build a strong network of women but to also support and create more opportunities that will empower women on all economic levels,” Ezeife stated.

The session provided an avenue for the panelists to discuss challenges women face in the workplace such as gender diversity and inclusion.

It also provided insights on how women can thrive in both their professional, business and personal life by making a plan, showing up as your most authentic self, personal development, having a strong support system and mentors who will guide and encourage you.

The discussants featured seasoned experts such as Ijeoma Agboti-Obatoyinbo, managing director, FBNQuest Funds; Fiona Ahimie, managing director, FBNQuest Securities; and Francesca Uriri, founder, Leading Ladies Africa who was a guest speaker.

FBNQuest launched its leading conversations with FBNQuest webinar series in 2020. The series focuses on market, industry, lifestyle, consumer insights and analyses that are crucial for individual and corporate success.