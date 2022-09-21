Endeavour Nigeria creates 14,000 jobs in 5years of operation

Endeavor Nigeria, non-profit organisation has created 14,000 and 24,000 direct and indirect jobs within five years of its operation in the country.

Launched in 2018, Endeavor Nigeria has an impressive and fast-growing portfolio of Endeavor companies, said Tosin Faniro-Dada, managing director/Chief Executive Officer of Endeavor Nigeria.

The firm has 33 Endeavor entrepreneurs, 16 companies and has generated N379 billion in revenue.

Endeavor selects scale-up and growth stage companies, that are at critical inflection points in their life cycles and offers our founders curated experiences based on a menu of infinitely customisable products and services based on each entrepreneur’s needs.

Endeavor Nigeria’s operations are led by Tosin Faniro-Dada, a finance, strategy & program management professional with over 14 years’ experience working with entrepreneurs in various life-cycle stages, supporting them with interventions and resources to help them thrive.

Faniro-Dada, at a media briefing in Lagos, announced the appointment of Tokunboh Ishmael, managing director and Co-Founder of Alitheia Capital, to its Board of Directors.

She described Ishmael as an impact investor with over 20 years of experience, spanning investment banking, private equity investing, technology and business development in Africa, Europe and North America.

Faniro-Dada said, “we are thrilled to welcome Tokunboh Ishmael to the board of Endeavor in Nigeria.

“She is an inspiration to the digital ecosystem, and we are certain she will add tremendous value as well as a unique perspective to the team with her over 20 years of experience in private equity and venture capital in Africa.

“Ishmael will join Endeavor Nigeria’s board members, which include Atedo Peterside, Board Chairman, Endeavor Nigeria and President and Founder, Anap Foundation, Bolaji Balogun, Board Vice-Chairman, Endeavor Nigeria and CEO, Chapel hill Denham, among others.”

She also announced that Endeavor Nigeria planned to hold a catalysing conversation at the Federal Palace Hotel, on Sept. 22, with over 250 business leaders in Nigeria, entrepreneurs and top government officials in attendance.

She said the catalysing conversation, which would be the fourth in the series, was the organisation’s annual scale up entrepreneurship summit.

According to her, the hybrid event will have, “Building Big Bubbles: Investing in the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs,” as the theme.

She described ‘big bubbles’ are successful entrepreneurs who invested their time and resources including capital in the next generation of entrepreneurs.

She said, “we are already seeing a few big bubbles in our market today like Mitchell Elegbe from Interswitch, Tayo Oviosu from Paga, Gbenga Agboola from Flutterwave, and Odun Eweniyi from Piggyvest.”

“These entrepreneurs are investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs in our ecosystem.” Faniro-Dada said the conversations would focus on themes of innovation, high-growth company dynamics, high-impact entrepreneurship, the journey from startup to unicorn, financial freedom, and the transformational power of technology.