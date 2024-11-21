CeBIH leads banking vision on payment system

The Committee of e-Business Industry Heads (CeBIH) is poised to guide Nigerian bankers and industry stakeholders toward the ambitious Payment System Vision 2030 (PSV 2030).

This follows the transformative success of the Payment System Vision 2020 (PSV 2020), which has underpinned the nation’s digital payment infrastructure over the past two decades.

CeBIH plans to advance this vision through its annual conference, scheduled to hold in December in Lagos. Themed “Payment System Vision 2030: Navigating Contemporary Issues in Driving Future Growth,” this year’s event aims to address emerging challenges and chart a course for sustained growth in Nigeria’s payment ecosystem.

The conference will feature high-profile dignitaries, including Obafemi Hamzat, Lagos State deputy governor. Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, commissioner for wealth creation and employment,, as well as industry leaders, regulators, government representatives, and fintech innovators. These stakeholders are expected to engage in critical discussions about the future of the Nigerian payment industry, focusing on inclusivity, innovation, and collaboration.

Ajibade Laolu-Adewale, chief partnership officer at Wema Bank Plc and CeBIH chairman, emphasised the significance of the event in positioning Nigeria as a global leader in the financial landscape. He explained that the conference would act as a platform for driving the PSV 2030 goals of creating a world-class, inclusive, secure, and resilient digital payment ecosystem.

In addition to fostering innovation and accessibility, the event seeks to reaffirm CeBIH’s commitment to shaping a payment system that meets the needs of all Nigerians, now and in the future. A critical highlight will be the unveiling of CeBIH’s new website, alongside plenary sessions, keynote addresses, and panel discussions on topical issues facing the industry.

CeBIH, founded in 2008 by four visionary bankers, Ronke Kuye, Uchenna Okwudu, Wunmi Ogunbiyi, and Chuma Ezirim, has grown from an eight-member group to a 27-member committee representing leading Nigerian banks. Its mission has been to drive the growth and development of the country’s electronic payment industry and serve as a collaborative platform for e-business leaders across the banking sector.

