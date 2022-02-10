CBN introduces new scheme to improve dollar supply

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday announced a new scheme to improve dollar supply, known as Bankers’ Committee “RT200 FX Programme”, which stands for the “Race to $200 billion in FX Repatriation.”

Godwin Emefiele, governor of the CBN, announced this at a virtual press conference after the bankers committee meeting.

“The RT200 FX Programme is a set of policies, plans and programmes for non-oil exports that will enable us attain our lofty yet attainable goal of US$200 billion in FX repatriation, exclusively from non-oil exports, over the next 3-5 years,” he said.