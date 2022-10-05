Banks assure of improve delivery, mark customer service week

Nigerian banks have designed products and programmes to celebrate their loyal customers, assuring them of improved service delivery as the world marks customer service week this week.

Customer Service Week is an international celebration of the importance of customer service and of the people who serve and support customers daily. It is celebrated annually during the first full week of October. This year’s celebration holds from October 3 to 7.

In view of this, Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) have sent out messages to their customers, congratulating them over their loyalty and dedication to their brand.

“You make our dream come through every time you choose us to serve you. Happy customers’ week,” a message from GTBank stated.

Also, a statement issued by Fidelity Bank said, “Fidelity Bank Plc joined the global community in celebrating our customers. With you in mind, we have rolled out innovative products and continue to look for ways to serve you better.

As your preferred financial partner, we remain steadfast in our promise to prioritise customer service not just this week but every time you use any of our channels, products and services. You truly deserve our appreciation for your loyalty. Here is wishing a happy customer service week.

At Ecobank Nigeria, Bolaji Lawal, managing director, has lauded the bank’s customers over their continued patronage and dedication to the brand, assuring that the bank will continue to meet and surpass their expectations with product offerings and excellent service delivery.

In his message to the customers as part of this year’s anniversary of Customer Service Week, Lawal observed that their loyalty to the bank over the years have made the Pan African bank one of the most preferred financial institutions in the country.

According to him, “For us as a bank, we are inspired by your confidence and support to us in numerous ways. We are proud to celebrate your trust in our products and services and use and reliance on them across our touch points. Indeed, your word-of-mouth recommendations make us delighted to serve you better.”

He pointed out that the choice of this year’s theme: “Celebrate Service” particularly resonates with Ecobank’s philosophy that service is a game changer, stressing that “it is the reason we are constantly investing in our technology and equipping our staff with the requisite skills and resources to provide you with the relevant solutions you need and cutting-edge banking experience.”

Lawal reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to implement their feedback, noting that “we will continue to be relentless in our efforts to make financial services readily and easily accessible to you. As your preferred financial partner, we are happy to listen to you and remain committed to tailoring our products and services to suit your lifestyle and power your aspirations. We will continue to evolve with you and innovate our products and services to make banking a more rewarding experience for you.”

At Coronation Registrars, Olurotimi Aleshinloye, managing director/CEO, said, “we appreciate you as our valued customer all year round. However, customer service gives us a special opportunity to celebrate you and the numerous accomplishments we have attained, with you by our side.

“This international customer service week, we reiterate our promise to always meet your needs and give you a better experience every time. We are extremely grateful for your support in our journey to growth and success.”