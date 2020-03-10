Banks align products, services to meet women needs at IWD

Nigerian banks took turn to celebrate women at this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) through products and services designed to meet their financial needs.

The banks that identified the needs of women and also celebrated their great potentials include Fidelity Bank Plc, Union Bank Plc, Unity Bank Plc, and Ecobank Nigeria among others.

International Women’s Day is a day set aside globally to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and also reflect on action to accelerate gender equality.

Fidelity bank reaffirmed its readiness to assist women entrepreneurs in the country take their businesses to the next levels of growth by making available to them, low-cost intervention funding and transactional platforms, and tailored business advisory and capacity building services.

Nnamdi Okonkwo, managing director/CEO, disclosed this Friday at “Giving her Wings”; a platform to mentor, build and connect young women entrepreneurs with role models held at its private banking office in Lagos. The event was organized as part of activities marking the 2020 International Women’s Day.

He said the bank’s long-running support for the growth and development of small businesses in Nigeria stems from its recognition of SMEs as critical agents of economic development and transformation in Nigeria and the world at large.

Union Bank recently marked the International Women’s Day, reaffirming its commitment to women empowerment with the launch of the Alpher Mentorship Programme.

The Mentorship Programme aligns firmly with the global IWD 2020 theme – Each for Equal, a call for individuals to join the push for gender parity across the world. The Mentorship scheme will provide a platform for young women to be mentored for a year by successful career women within Union Bank.

Speaking concerning the IWD celebrations and the launch of the Alpher Mentorship Programme, Lola Cardoso, head of retail banking and digital, said, “as we join the world to celebrate International Women’s Day, we are especially proud to unveil the Alpher Mentorship Programme, an initiative which will provide young women with the support they require to thrive. Through our Alpher proposition, we will continue to support and enable success for women of all backgrounds.”

Ecobank Nigeria, reiterated its commitment to gender parity among staff. In a message to commemorate International Women’s Day (IWD) 2020, Patrick Akinwuntan, managing director/CEO, said this year’s edition with the theme: #EachforEqual underscores the compelling need of gender equality and sustainable efforts of women empowerment at workplace for which Ecobank is proudly committed.

“For us in Ecobank, this event allows us to reflect on the achievements of female Ecobankers and other great achievers in our space and society. Ecobank is proud to support change makers of all ages in the global movement to advance gender equality and empower women. We always remind ourselves of our corporate pledge to ensure parity. Ecobank women have distinguished themselves and continue to make impact in the various roles in the bank. We use this opportunity of the IWD to celebrate these great Ecobankers.”

Unity Bank Plc called on Nigerian women to see initiatives that promote gender balance as further opportunities to excel in their chosen careers.

Tomi Somefun, managing director/CEO, made the call in Lagos in a remark to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.

In a statement by the bank, Somefun stated that “gender balance initiatives provide opportunities that must be explored by every woman.”

Going down memory lane when she started her career over 30 years ago, the Unity Bank boss welcomed the concerted efforts that have been put into achieving gender balance in recent times which has been very purposeful, noting that women in career jobs which were fewer in number before this time had to fight for space.

“Certain roles are now assigned to women. But I think that beyond that, as women, we should not fall back and relax. We should earn whatever space that is given to us and excel at it. Being a woman should not be an excuse for not doing well,” Somefun said.