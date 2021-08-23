Banking catalyst for economic recovery – CIBN

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has described banking and the finance industry is a catalyst for economic recovery and inclusive growth.

The above, therefore, according to CIBN, will form the theme of the 14th annual banking and finance conference scheduled for September 14 to 15, 2021, simultaneously, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja; Bankers’ House Lagos and through Zoom teleconferencing.

Bayo Olugbemi, president and chairman of council, CIBN, said it will be the largest gathering of banking and finance professionals in Nigeria.

The event is organised by the CIBN through a consultative committee, chaired by the group managing director/CEO, Access Bank Plc and chairman, body of bank CEOs, and co-chaired by the managing director/CEO, Unity Bank Plc, Tomi Somefun and the managing director/CEO, Jaiz Bank Plc, Hassan Usman.

The theme of the conference is “Economic recovery, inclusion and transformation: The role of banking & finance”.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame, other African leaders, prominent bankers, major economic players, captains of industries, regulators, policymakers, members of the academia, and other stakeholders in the banking and finance as well as the fintech industry, are expected to converge in Nigeria for the conference.

The event is an annual knowledge, thought sharing and solution-based forum for all stakeholders: policymakers, regulators, operators, service providers, members of the academia, and clients in the Financial Services Industry. It provides a medium for practitioners within the Industry and beyond to share experiences, exchange ideas and proffer pragmatic insights on contemporary issues affecting the sector and the economy.

This year’s event is a paradigm shift from previous conferences, with a strategy to enhance the quality of knowledge shared and full comprehension of the various topics to be discussed at the event.

The event will be hosted as a hybrid – virtually and physically. While over 10,000 participants, across the globe, are expected to participate virtually.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Wigwe said all precautionary measures have been put in place to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic at the Abuja and Lagos venues. Adequate security arrangements have also been made for all the delegates to attend physically.

Dignitaries expected to grace the occasion are: President Muhammadu Buhari; President Paul Kagame of Rwanda; Vice President Yemi, Osinbajo, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of Lagos State; Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, and Mohammed Musa, minister, Federal Capital Territory and many others.

The chief host of the conference is Godwin Emefiele, governor, Central Bank of Nigeria while the host is Olugbemi.