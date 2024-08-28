Alert Group drives financial inclusion through female empowerment

Alert Group, the parent company of Alert Microfinance Bank Limited, has said it is dedicated to redefining gender inclusion by actively fostering a diverse and inclusive team.

In partnership with the Lagos State Female Football Association and the Lagos State Football and Sports Supporters Club Association, Alert Group is sponsoring a boot camp for emerging young female athletes. “This year’s theme, “It’s Time for Girls,” underscores our commitment to equipping young women with the skills, opportunities, and support necessary to thrive in their chosen fields, the Group said.

“We are committed to more than just advocacy; we are implementing real change by ensuring women are represented at all levels of our organization. Recognising the invaluable contributions of women, we are not only integrating them into our leadership but also prioritizing the development of young female talent.

“Through this initiative, we are helping to shape a future where women are empowered to lead and succeed in every area of life. Alert Group is not just supporting female empowerment—we are championing it, the Group said.