Again, LAPO MfB wins Microfinance Bank of the Year

LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited, (LAPO MfB) a premium and frontline financial institution, has been conferred with the award of the “Microfinance Bank of the Year” in the 9th edition of the Businessday Banks’ and other Financial Institutions’ (BAFI) Awards.

In a press statement, Oluremi Akande, head, Communications & Branding, said “ LAPO MfB has won this award for the 8th consecutive times; an implicit Indication of LAPO’s unflinching commitment to its over 30 years mandate of empowering members of low-income households, impacting communities and environment in a sustainable way.

“This award is dedicated to our over six million loyal clients spread across 34 states of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), our extremely dedicated staff, board and management who in spite of visible challenges have an uncommon resolve to serve our various stakeholders’ interests sustainably and profitably.

Akande said LAPO MfB remains committed to its over 30 years mandate of empowering members of low-income households and owners of MSME by providing easy access to micro-credits, social interventions funding and advocacy support.