Afreximbank gets double awards for contributions to global trade finance

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has been awarded the Best Multilateral Development Bank at the Trade Finance Global (TFG) 2022 International Trade Awards.

The award was presented to the Bank at the Global Annual Meeting of BAFT held in Washington DC on 4th May 2022.

Now in its sixth year running, the TFG International Trade Awards 2022, in cooperation with BAFT, acknowledge excellence among those who have made an outstanding contribution to global trade and finance.

Afreximbank was awarded first place in the category of Best Multilateral Bank for its support of African countries in addressing the economic, financial and health issues arising from the Covid-19 pandemic. This marks the first time an African institution has won this recognition assessed against global competition.

Afreximbank was also granted four awards at the EMEA Finance Achievement Awards 2021. The 14th Annual Achievement Awards recognise deals and dealmakers of 2021, nominated by parties including banks and their clients, for transactions that exemplify the innovative work taking place in the region’s capital markets.

Afreximbank was acclaimed for its landmark securitisations and structured finance deals on behalf of EMEA’s leading companies. This is the second time that Afreximbank has been recognised by EMEA Finance.