ACAMB elects new executives, as Bolarinwa emerges president

The Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) – an umbrella association of communications and marketing professionals, working in Nigeria’s banking sector – has elected new executives who will pilot the affairs of the Association for the next two years.

The hugely attended annual general meeting/ election for key positions, saw Rasheed Bolarinwa, head, corporate communications of Polaris Bank emerged the new ACAMB president.

First Bank’s Oze K. Oze was elected first vice president; Lola Egboh of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), second vice president, while the new secretary-general is Sipe Babajide of Ecobank.

The position of assistant secretary-general was won by Omede Odekina of United Bank for Africa (UBA), while Patrick Osilaja of Fidelity Bank emerged the financial secretary.

Read also: Baobab Microfinance Bank introduces new app to boost mobile banking

Wema Bank’s Funmilayo Falola is the new treasurer while Abdul Imoyo of Access Bank will serve as the association’s publicity secretary. Also on the new executive list is Ozena Utulu of Heritage Bank as social secretary.

Four distinguished members of the Association namely: The immediate past president, a staff from CBN, NDIC and CIBN respectively are to serve as Ex-Officio.

In his post-election acceptance speech, Bolarinwa assured members that he would reposition ACAMB as a foremost professional Association that they would all be proud of.

He added that his vision also includes innovating a post-retirement strategy that ensures members have a sustainable livelihood long after exiting the industry.

“I will be committed to my vision, which is to reposition ACAMB as a foremost professional Association that encourages and ensures every marketing communications professional in the banks aspires and attains the highest level of professional recognition and fulfilment on the job while at the same time being assured of a sustainable livelihood long after exiting the industry,” he stated.