FCMB relocates Aminu Kano Crescent branch in Abuja

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has announced the relocation of its branch situated at Plot 112, Aminu Kano Crescent, opposite Shaif Plaza in Wuse 2, Abuja, to 78, Aminu Kano Crescent, also in Wuse 2, Abuja.

The branch commenced business in its new location on Monday, October 18, 2021. It is equipped with the latest digital banking infrastructure, ensuring convenient, secure, and enjoyable financial transactions for customers in a relaxed and tranquil environment.

Commenting on the relocation, Yemisi Edun, managing director of the bank, said the new branch is more prominent, accessible and features enhanced design for improved customer experience on-site.

Edun said, “The relocation of the branch offers us another opportunity to further optimise our strategic expansion and digital transformation drive by deploying channels that enhance our customers’ experience at all touch-points. We will continue to raise the bar in creating best-in-class service environments for our customers in line with our core values of professionalism and customer focus.”

Read Also: FCMB bags best SME Bank in Nigeria, Africa

FCMB has over 200 branches across Nigeria. The bank continues to deploy and offer cutting-edge financial solutions that satisfy the lifestyles of various segments of society. FCMB is a member of FCMB Group plc, Nigeria’s leading and most diversified financial holding company with subsidiaries that are market leaders in their respective segments.

The bank has built a strong base in various sectors of the nation’s economy by consistently offering cutting-edge solutions to its customers across segments. Having successfully transformed into a retail banking and wealth management-led group, it expects to continue to distinguish itself through innovation and the delivery of exceptional services.