Voices of dissent: Youth activism and the rising tide of forceful regime change

In August, as scorching days stretched into restless nights, young activists across Nigeria gathered for a ten-day protest that captivated the nation. The energy in the air was palpable, yet beneath it was a simmering tension—a shared frustration born of promises unkept and voices unheard. Among the protesters was Aminu, a 24-year-old university graduate unable to secure a job in an economy where opportunities seem increasingly scarce. For Tunde and many others, taking to the streets was a final resort to demand accountability from their leaders and a chance to air the concerns that had been ignored for too long.

It is no gain to emphasise that Nigeria is witnessing a surge in youth activism, with young people taking to the streets and social media to demand change. From the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ campaign to the #EndSARS movement in 2020 and August’s #EndBadGovernance protest, these activists drive impactful initiatives to address pressing societal issues like corruption, unemployment, and inequality. Others are rife with political undertones.

However, these gatherings soon faced a severe response: their efforts were often met with resistance from the political elite, and they faced threats to their safety and freedom. Authorities arrested several prominent activists, charging them with treason—a move that many saw as an extreme reaction to what had been largely peaceful demonstrations. These charges added weight to an already pressing question: Is dissent now being treated as a crime? For many, these charges against activists like Aminu signalled not only an attempt to quiet young voices but also a warning to those who might think of speaking out. In a country that claims to be democratic, these actions cast a shadow over the very essence of freedom, intensifying the resolve of young Nigerians to fight for their right to be heard.

As if that is not enough, the world looked on in shock as the Nigerian government presented in court at least 28 malnourished and dishevelled children, held in prison and detention centres for over three months for allegedly participating in public protests. These children, charged in clear violation of Section 204 of the Child Rights Act of 2003, are under the age of 18 and, as the Act mandates, should be tried within the child justice system rather than the criminal justice system.

The children who were among the 76 individuals brought to court on severe charges of treason, terrorism, and arson—which carry the death penalty—were all visibly malnourished. When four of the accused collapsed during proceedings, police officers dismissed it as mere theatrics, with the Police Assistant Commissioner, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, asserting it was “deliberate and scripted” to draw negative attention. However, such remarks raise questions: was their frail, malnourished state also a mere performance or a reflection of severe neglect?

Trajectory of youth activism in Nigeria

More than three-fourths of Nigerians (77%) are aged 35 years or under, with the median age at 17 according to Worldometer in 2023. This implies that the country’s youthful potential is glaringly obvious, as are the dangers of failing to lay the proper social, economic, and infrastructural foundation for them to succeed.

Youth activism has long been woven into Nigeria’s political and social landscape fabric. From the nationalist movements in the 1950s and 1960s that led to Nigeria’s independence to protests for democracy in the 1990s, young Nigerians have historically played a pivotal role in advocating for social and political change. Recently, this activism has surged, particularly with movements like #EndSARS, which drew global attention to police brutality and governance issues. Economic challenges, high unemployment rates, and perceived government inefficiencies have only intensified youth discontent and calls for reform.

A key driver of this new wave of activism is social media, which has transformed how young Nigerians organise, express their grievances, and mobilise for action. Platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook have empowered youth to bypass traditional media, amplifying their voices and creating a sense of solidarity across the nation. This digital mobilisation has been instrumental in sustaining momentum around youth-led causes and amplifying them to a global audience, underscoring the powerful role of Nigeria’s youth in shaping the country’s socio-political future.

The treason charges: A new pattern?

In recent months, Nigeria has seen a notable increase in treason charges levelled against youth activists involved in protests or public dissent. Cases such as those of activists arrested during the last #EndBadGovernance protests calling for economic reforms or questioning government actions have brought heightened scrutiny to the government’s approach to listening to the people. Often, these charges stem from statements criticising government policies or organising demonstrations deemed “subversive” by authorities. Under Nigerian law, treason entails any act that allegedly seeks to destabilise the government or challenges national security; however, these charges have sparked controversy, with critics arguing they represent a worrying clampdown on free speech.

Public reaction to these charges has been sharply divided. Many citizens, civil rights organisations, and global observers express concern, viewing the charges as an attempt to stifle political opposition and limit youth participation in governance. Meanwhile, some government supporters defend these actions as necessary to preserve national stability. Overall, the treason charges have ignited an intense debate on the balance between national security and democratic freedoms, with calls from various groups urging the government to engage youth voices constructively rather than criminalising dissent.

Implications for Nigeria’s democratic future

Restricting youth dissent in Nigeria poses significant implications for the country’s democratic future, risking both its global reputation and internal stability. Suppressing activist voices can project an image of intolerance toward democratic freedoms, impacting Nigeria’s standing as a democratic state and potentially reducing international support. Internally, alienating young citizens—the largest demographic—could stoke resentment, undermine social cohesion, and threaten long-term economic development, as frustrated youth are less likely to engage productively in the economy. Instead of punitive actions, a responsive government that acknowledges and addresses youth grievances can foster a more stable and inclusive democracy, creating a positive environment for growth and unity.

BDI commentary: Boundary between protest and “forceful regime change.”.

The 2024 #EndBadGovernance protest in Nigeria highlights a critical tension between citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly and the state’s perception of potential insurrection. The movement, sparked by deep-rooted frustrations with governance, economic hardship, and limited youth opportunities, gathered massive momentum online and on the streets. Many young Nigerians viewed the protests as a legitimate demand for reform, but government authorities increasingly perceived the scale and messaging as a destabilising threat, especially with calls for a broad political overhaul and whipping sentimental salvo with remarks like “Ten Days of Rage,” “#Takeover Nigeria, and #EndTinuby.

This protest underscores the thin line between lawful dissent and perceived threats to regime stability. The Nigerian government’s response—marked by arrests and labelling some activists’ rhetoric as treasonous—raises concerns about the boundaries of free expression in democratic societies. The challenge lies in safeguarding citizens’ democratic rights while maintaining state security, ensuring that demands for change do not lead to punitive actions that might stifle Nigeria’s evolving democratic principles.

The events of August and its aftermath illustrate more than just a crackdown on protest; they highlight the urgent need to examine the socio-political context fuelling these expressions of frustration. With unemployment high, economic disparity growing, and public trust in governance waning, young people are pushing back, calling for a better future. The charges brought against them carry implications far beyond this protest, raising essential questions about Nigeria’s democratic ideals and its path forward.

