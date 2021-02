The price of crude oil in the last two weeks rallied between $59 and $62 per barrel, the highest in thirteen months. This was after oil price sank to historical lows in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Ordinarily, for a country like Nigeria that is heavily dependent on revenues from oil, the…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login