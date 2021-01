From a financial institution that started as an asset management subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc. to becoming a giant with over eight subsidiaries, Investment One Financial Services Limited, has become a household name on the African Continent. Since its establishment in 2008, following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s reforms in the banking industry, the…

