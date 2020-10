While peer Nigeria is struggling, foreign debt investors have flocked back to Egypt, reversing billions of dollars of outflows in the spring sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Finance minister, Mohamed Maait told the Financial Times that foreign investors now held more than $20bn in Egyptian debt. It is an astonishing reflection of confidence in the…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE