Yuletide: MMA2 prioritises safety, seamless travel experience

MMA 2

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, the operator of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2) , recently held a critical year-end safety meeting to reinforce safety protocols and ensure a seamless and secure travel experience for passengers during the peak holiday season.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including airport staff, airline representatives, and security personnel, to discuss safety best practices, emergency response procedures, and risk mitigation strategies. The focus was on maintaining the highest safety standards and preventing incidents that could compromise passenger safety.

“Safety is our top priority,” said Remi Jibodu, Acting COO, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited. “By conducting regular safety reviews and training sessions, we aim to create a culture of safety and vigilance among everyone operating from our terminal, passengers and terminal users. We are committed to providing a secure and hassle-free travel experience for all our passengers.”

During the meeting, participants deliberated on specific measures to enhance terminal operations, sharing feedback and suggestions on ways to further promote and prioritize safety. The discussions culminated in the recognition and awarding of the top safety performers for the year 2024.

Also speaking, Nafisat Adeniran, the Head, Safety Department, said, “Stakeholders’ involvement and participation is very key in safety management, we used this stakeholder- focused approach to improve our safety culture. This proactive approach is to ensure that everyone is fully involved in safety both in aeronautical and non-aeronautical activities in line with our safety policy.

“Safety remains our topmost priority. This end of year stakeholder safety forum is to provide opportunities to address concerns, manage expectations from feedback received and to identify potential risks from a wider perspective for continual improvement.”

The end of year safety meeting was a combination of Apron and terminal safety committee meetings to increase awareness, review incidents, understand roles and responsibilities to allow both committees work together towards achieving a common goal.

Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, Head Corporate Communications, said, “We understand that safety is a cornerstone of our operations and the trust passengers place in us. This meeting reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering a secure environment for travelers, especially during the busy holiday season. At MMA2, we continuously strive to enhance safety measures and ensure that our terminal remains a benchmark for operational excellence in Nigeria.”

