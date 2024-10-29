XEJet expands Nigerian operations, opens new routes

XEJet, a premium airline, has announced the commencement of its Scheduled XEJet Premium service, featuring an all-business-class, 24-seater CRJ200 aircraft, between Abuja, the capital city and Lagos, the commercial hub of Nigeria.

The inaugural flight is scheduled for November 2nd, 2024.This launch follows the airline’s recent expansion of operations with the addition of scheduled services to its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) earlier in September.

This new phase of operations will offer a premium business-class experience that sets new standards for luxury travel across Nigeria.

The introduction of scheduled flights marks a key milestone in XEJet’s growth and strengthens the airline’s commitment to providing top-tier aviation services, catering specifically to the needs of business travellers seeking comfort, privacy, and exceptional service.

In addition to the premium all-business class service, XEJet is finalising the introduction of its Express service on the E190 aircraft, which offers a more versatile option with 104 all-economy class seats, while still maintaining the luxury synonymous with XEJet aircraft for economy passengers. This further expands its offerings and makes quality air travel accessible to a wider audience.

According to Emmanuel Iza, XEJet CEO, “The new expansion in our operations is a testament to our dedication to redefining air travel in Nigeria with premium-class travel experiences that are time-efficient and bespoke. We are committed to creating an exceptional flying experience that meets the unique needs of business travellers.

“Our new offerings ensure that travellers can enjoy their journeys without the frustrations of seat downgrades, wasted time, or discomfort. For us, it is not just about the seats, but about the service, security, comfort, and on-time departures we provide.

“We are excited to offer our passengers a travel experience filled with confidence and ease, allowing them to focus on what truly matters, whether it’s attending an important meeting or enjoying a vacation.

He further noted that “XEJet was founded to redefine air travel with a unique and innovative approach. Our Premium service not only enhances convenience but also reaffirms our commitment to quality and excellence in aviation.

“We are bringing premium service into the commercial world. Our primary focus is to deliver exceptional, professional, prestigious, and unparalleled air transport services, inspired by safety, quality, and security.

“We will continue to push boundaries to meet the needs of our customers while prioritizing safety in our operations. With a strong history of innovation and a clear focus on the future, XEJet is at the forefront of change.”

The CRJ200, customized to seat only 24 passengers, offers an intimate and sophisticated atmosphere, ensuring personalized attention and an elevated level of comfort.

Passengers can expect spacious leather seating, gourmet in-flight dining, in-flight entertainment, and a seamless travel experience tailored to meet the demands of busy professionals. XEJet Premium guarantees an unparalleled level of service, allowing travellers to arrive refreshed and ready for their engagements.

As XEJet embarks on this new chapter, the airline says it remains committed to excellence in every aspect of its operation. The addition of scheduled services to its AOC underscores XEJet’s dedication to offering exceptional value, comfort, and reliability to its clientele.

