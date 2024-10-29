Vivajets underscores African heritage with cabin crew uniform

Business Aviation firm Vivajets has showcased a newly designed cabin crew outfit that underscores its African heritage on the runway.

The firm was a sponsor and a participant at the Lagos Fashion Week 2024, where it unveiled the new attire, created by renowned Ivorian fashion designer, Loza Maléombho, who designed Beyoncé’s outfit in the ‘Black is King’ musical drama.

According to Chukwuerika Achum, CEO, Vivajets shares some values with high-class fashion, such as luxury, exclusivity, elegance and creativity. This informed the partnership with Loza Maleombho and the company’s sponsorship of West Africa’s foremost fashion event.

“With a growing fleet, global routes, and an expanding customer base, we have made a bold statement with our brand by appealing to the young, urbane and stylish. Our Loza X Vivajets collection reflects our connection with Africa and we are proud of this legacy.”

Vivajets offers a comprehensive range of services, including aircraft charter and management, fractional ownership opportunities, and aircraft sales and acquisitions. It is a brand under the Falcon Aerospace Limited group alongside the digital booking platform, Charterxe, and charter per seat platform, FlyPJX.

“Inspired by the inspirational features of the African Kinkeliba tree, this collection reflects luxury, elegance and the African heritage,” said fashion designer Loza Maleombho, who flew in from Cote’ d’Ivoire to participate in her first Lagos Fashion Week showcase.

Loza Maléombho is a high-end African designer brand that combines African aesthetics with contemporary fashion. The brand emphasises unique design elements and craftsmanship rooted in African culture. On Friday night, her models strutted the runway in the aviation crew outfits.

“When you are thinking about travelling you think about freedom, self-discovery and self-healing and I designed the Vivajets cabin crew uniforms within that context,” she said.

As Vivajets continues its global expansion and upscales its customer base, the aviation firm has made alliances with organisations that provide access to networks of luxury connoisseurs.

“The new cabin crew uniforms really epitomise what happens when luxury in the sky meets elegance on the runway,” said Dr Samuel Abiola-Jacobs, Managing Director of The Luxury Network (TLN), Nigeria.

Leading international luxury affinity marketing group TLN recently welcomed Falconaero, Vivajets’ mother brand to its network.

