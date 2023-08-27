Why Air Hostesses cling onto high-risk job

Many people have a phobia for flying; they rather avoid any journey that involves aero plane. But there are those, whose lives depend on flying. They not only “love it, they live it.”

These are air hostesses, whose offices are inside the aircraft. They routinely fly, and for them, it is not about the pay package, it is passion.

In a surprising trend, the role of an air hostess, despite its relatively modest salary, has emerged as a highly coveted job position in recent years. With salaries ranging from N150,000 to N200,000, the question arises: What makes this job so sought-after despite the huge risks involved?

A popular career platform defines an air hostess as a crucial member of a commercial airplane’s cabin crew, responsible for a range of tasks that ensure the safety and well-being of passengers throughout a flight. This includes pre-flight preparations, in-flight service, and post-flight duties.

“Being an air hostess is more than a job; it’s a chance to connect with people from all walks of life and create lasting relationships,” says Jane Davis, a veteran flight attendant.

The nature of the job often requires close interaction with passengers, fellow crew members, and professionals from the aviation industry.

Some of them who spoke with BusinessDaySunday on condition of anonymity listed a number of opportunities open to them as flight attendants.

Networking and career growth

According to them, it offers a wealth of networking opportunities that can prove invaluable for personal and professional development. The regular interaction with diverse individuals- from passengers to industry insiders- opens doors to potential career growth and personal connections.

Travel and tours:

They also talked about limitless opportunities to travel. While on the job, flight attendants can explore various destinations during layovers. Moreover, many airlines provide flight benefits that allow flight attendants to fly for free even when they’re not working. This is often done on a standby basis, adding an element of excitement to spontaneous travel plans.

“Travelling the world has always been a dream of mine. Being an air hostess not only lets me fulfill that dream but also enables me to share my experiences with passengers,” Emily Roberts, a young flight attendant,” said.

Flying high with friends and family:

Flight benefits extend beyond the air hostess herself. Depending on the airline, these benefits can often be shared with family members. Spouses, parents, and children might be eligible for free or discounted flights, enabling memorable family vacations. Also, buddy passes, a common perk, allow flight attendants to offer free flights to friends and extended family members, fostering a sense of generosity and community.

Flexibility for personal pursuits:

Flexible scheduling is a hallmark of the air hostess profession. Airlines prioritise the well-being of their crew members, resulting in reasonable working hours. The typical three-day work week grants flight attendants ample time to pursue personal interests, spend quality moments with loved ones, or embark on personal travel adventures.

“I love the flexibility that comes with this job. It lets me balance work and life in a way that few other professions can,” Michael Johnson, an experienced flight attendant,” said.

Meeting a world of faces:

“We’re like ambassadors of hospitality, bringing smiles and comfort to people in the sky,” remarks Sarah Collins, a seasoned flight attendant.

An air hostess’s day is filled with interactions with a diverse array of passengers. From celebrities to families on vacation, flight attendants are in a unique position to connect with people from all corners of the globe. Overnight stays in various cities during layovers provide opportunities to explore new cultures and communities.

Culinary delights and accommodations

Beyond the skies, air hostesses enjoy culinary perks. Airlines often reimburse food expenses incurred during layovers, allowing them to savour local cuisines without dipping into their own pockets. Similarly, work-related overnight stays in hotels are provided free of charge, relieving flight attendants of accommodation expenses.

A safety net of benefits:

Health and well-being are prioritised in the air hostess profession. Comprehensive health packages, encompassing medical, dental, vision, and life insurance, are often extended to both flight attendants and their dependents. These packages may also include additional medical benefits, like health savings accounts.

Steady compensation and job security:

Despite the challenges faced by the aviation industry, the demand for air travel continues to rise globally. This ensures a degree of job security for air hostesses, as airlines require competent and dedicated crew members to ensure passenger satisfaction and safety.

The allure of being an air hostess extends beyond the salary, showcasing an array of benefits that make the profession not just a job, but a lifestyle choice.

