We’re dedicated to creating a memorable experience for every traveller – Bi-Courtney

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Termina 2 (MMA2) has reaffirmed its commitment to

creating a memorable experience for every traveller that passes through its terminal.

The terminal operator said this in a statement while celebrating the Customer Service Week which took place from 7th to 11th October.

The week-long event recognised the contributions of its customer service team.

Speaking about the customer service week, Remi Jibodu, acting Chief Operating Officer, BASL, said, “At Bi-Courtney, we believe that every interaction is an opportunity to exceed expectations. Our dedicated team of customer service professionals is the heart of Bi-Courtney.

Read also: Nigeria removed from aviation blacklist as rating hits 75.5%

“Their passion and commitment to excellence drive us to deliver unforgettable experiences. Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited is founded on the principles of integrity, innovation, and exceptional customer service. We are dedicated to creating a positive and memorable experience for every traveler.”

Throughout Customer Service Week, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited highlighted the achievements and hard work of its customer service representatives.

The company also shared stories of customer satisfaction and success on our social media platforms.

“We celebrated with all the airlines that fly with us and recognised outstanding customer service personnel of each airline. A certificate of recognition as well as a token was given to each of them to appreciate and further encourage them to keep up the good work.

“Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited is committed to delivering outstanding customer service and building lasting relationships with our clients. We believe that our success is directly tied to the dedication and professionalism of our customer service team,” says Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, head, Corporate Communications, Bi-Courtney.

