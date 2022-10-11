Value Jet begins flight operations, mulls expansion

Value Jet Airline has begun flight operations and reeling plans for quick expansion.

The airline took off with commercial operations on Monday with flight to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Asaba and Jos daily with plans to increase routes and frequency when its fourth and fifth aircraft arrive.

Kunle Soname, chairman of ValueJet, and founder of Bet9ja, during the inaugural reception, gave an opening remark, saying the airline is no stranger to the industry and will base its services on the need for the right pricing.

Soname also thanked the passengers for being part of history with the inaugural flight CRJ 900 ninety seaters recording above 97 percent patronage.

“ValueJet is hardly a stranger in the industry and all operational insights from previous partnerships have been applied in building our business plan and propositions. We have identified a niche in the sector, the need for fair pricing amidst the rising cost of commercial aviation to the average customer compounded by tough economic realities for air operators,” he said.

He talked about the airline’s fleet stating that it consists of CRJ 900 and stressed that with time, the airline would expand.

“Our fleet of modern and efficient CRJ 900 aircraft is ready, we can boast of a resolute professional workforce which is among the best in the industry to deliver end-to-end customer experience backed by modern technology.

Read also: New Nigerian airline set to begin commercial operations

“With a long-term vision and growth mindset, we have set our sights in the coming years to expand beyond the Nigerian airspace. We are in a privileged position despite existing economic headwinds. We are building a cost-conscious business with an understanding of the sector and how Nigeria is poised to play a key role in developing Africa’s aviation by joining the rest of the global players in regional and international markets,” Soname said.

Omololu Majekodunmi, the managing director of ValueJet, who addressed well-wishers during the launch, said ValueJet was founded with a mission to make air travel affordable to everyone, and a vision to build a global airline, connecting people with places while using modern air travel. Value Jet Airline is here to add value to Nigerians flying populace.

‘’Offering end-to-end customer experience backed by up-to-date technology, the airline is made up of dedicated and passionate people who are committed to providing the best-in-class service to its customers,” he said.

Also, Trevor Henry, chief commercial officer, who spoke on the airline’s initial route network, said ValueJet will start operating from October 10, 2022 with Lagos- Abuja- Lagos twice daily; Lagos-Port Harcourt-Lagos-Asaba and Lagos-Jos-Lagos. Henry announced future expansion plans for Lagos-Abuja-Kano, Lagos- Abuja-Yola and Lagos-Benin-Lagos.