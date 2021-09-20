TravelTank launches in Lagos, offers cheap flights, holiday packages

Joining the race for tourists and travel lovers, TravelTank – an online travel agency, has been launched in Lagos with a promise of making available cheap flights, hotels and holiday packages.

TravelTank, a one-stop-shop for all travel and holiday needs, uses technology to make travel planning and booking quick, easy and affordable for everyone.

The tech-based travel innovation was developed after research found a dearth of access to cheap travel products as well as a deficiency in reliable and experienced online travel customer services.

Yemi Smith, founder of TravelTank, said from research conducted many travelers highlighted the importance of good customer service.

“What we wanted to do was to create a product that personified good customer service, so we created what we call the ‘Travel Sharks’. The travel sharks are our travel experts specially trained to sell online travel products,” he said.

With TravelTank, one can go online and search for various travel products such as flights, hotels, travel insurance, visa assistance and other travel products. Our site www.traveltank.com, is easy and simple to use, providing more travel opportunities to Nigerians than ever before.”

Travellers can either pay online, by bank transfer, or make cash deposits into the company’s Providus Bank account.

In a brisk conversation with our correspondent, an optimistic Smith said the tech platform will also encourage and enable more travel entrepreneurs in Nigeria to think more creatively especially on how technology can be applied to make the travel booking process easy and more valuable to travellers.

Smith also accentuated the company’s willingness to work with young, vibrant and creative tech developers in Nigeria.

He said the platform is not just about having plugins to book flights and hotels, but all about innovation and helping to create more value for our users.

“As a team, we are always asking ourselves the question: How can we help travelers through technology make better informed travel decisions and purchases?” he added.

While the company is in partnership with airlines, travel affiliates and Providus Bank Plc, Smith believes that the launch of TravelTank will open copious opportunities in the tourism sector.

He welcomed the possibility of mutually beneficial partnerships between TravelTank and local tourism companies across Nigeria mentioning the company had already signed a partnership agreement with the likes of on-demand helicopter company, Vetifly.

Smith said “TravelTank opens up many possibilities to showcase Nigeria’s tourism sector. For local tour guides and local tourism companies, through partnerships, we can promote their products and help them gain stronger visibility.”

In his goodwill message, Walter Akpani, managing director and chief executive officer, Providus Bank, said the product (TravelTank) will change the travel industry in Nigeria.

He said the product will assist travelers more than ever in planning their trips, and called on Nigerians to support the brand.

Similarly, Justin Bell, country manager, Virgin Atlantic, described the launch as the birth of something fantastic. He said TravelTank is one of the best platforms he has seen anywhere. “This is something so innovative,” Bell added.

BusinessDay learnt that the process of developing the project started years ago. It took the team a long time to get it to a satisfactory level that they approved of.

According to them, the unveiling came at the best time, perhaps due to the current pandemic and the need to provide travellers with richer and more reliable information to aid their travel decisions.

At the unveiling event, Smith said his mother influenced his decision to go into the online travel business. Smith said his mother, Loretta Smith, who has had over 45 years of travel experience in the industry, told him over 10 years ago that going online was the way forward. He joked, “I always tell her I should have been a better listener and set up shop earlier!”

“Travelling then was much more adventurous, but today, we find ease in travelling,” Smith said, sharing her travel experience.

“It’s easier now because the airlines and products like TravelTank alongside its online predecessors have made the booking process simple. In those days, tickets were handwritten, and everything was tiring, cumbersome and far from quick and easy.”