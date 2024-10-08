TAAG Angola Airlines incorporate first A220-300 into fleet

As part of the company growth plan and multi-brand fleet strategy, Angola’s leading airline and flag carrier, TAAG Angola Airlines, has incorporated the first A220-300 into its fleet.

The airline showcased the A220-300, Airbus’ most efficient small single-aisle aircraft, to customers, shareholders, partners, government officials, and diplomatic bodies in a symbolic ceremony held at Luanda 4 de Fevereiro International Airport.

Read also: Festive season: Delta Airlines to commence daily flight on Lagos-New York route

The aircraft is on a lease agreement with ALC as part of TAAG´s global order book. TAAG´s A220-300 is set to operate high-demand domestic routes and intra-Africa connections, a further step in the airline modernisation and growth path, which includes a more versatile fleet under the company’s 2024-2029 expansion plan.

TAAG’s A220 will have 137 passengers’ total capacity (12 in business class and 125 in economy class). With the widest economy seats of any singleaisle aircraft, large windows, the highest ceilings in its class, and other innovative cabin features, the A220 will contribute to offering a flying experience to TAAG passengers and customers on local and regional flights.

The aircraft is a smart, tech-advanced equipment, thus providing 28m³ of usable cargo volume.

Read also: Emirates in talks with Nigerian airlines on codeshare agreements Keyamo

The A220 family’s advanced aerodynamics, combined with specifically designed turbofan engines, contribute to an aircraft that delivers 25 percent lower fuel burn per seat than previous generation aircraft, with half the noise footprint and decreased emissions, making it a true community-minded jetliner.

From a branding perspective, the aircraft is also the first to feature the new company livery, highlighting the Palanca (black antelope considered a national symbol in Angola) on the plane’s tail and winglets while the colour pattern is inspired by Angola’s traditional fabrics.

Share