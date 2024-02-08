South African Airways marks 90yrs of operations

South African Airways (SAA) is celebrating 90 years of resilience and excellence, having been established on February 1, 1934, making it one of the oldest and surviving airlines in Africa.

As the celebrations are being marked globally at the airline’s various destinations on its network, the Lagos office in Nigeria kicked off the day’s celebrations with a movie reception and get-together for its leading travel agents.

In a statement earlier that day, John Lamola, the CEO of the airline, said, “It is no secret that as part of South Africa’s history, SAA has had more than its fair share of challenges, and of course, some tantalising triumphs to be proud of. Today and throughout February, we will celebrate and reflect on this heritage as we commit to taking the story of SAA as the leading world-class African airline forward.”

Kemi Leke-Bamtefa, Country Manager of the Airline in Lagos, said, “Today we are kicking off celebrations of the airline’s remarkable journey in the past ninety years by recognising the brilliant contributions of the travel agents, whose outstanding efforts have helped us in no small way to be as successful as we are today. They are at the centre of our celebrations and we thank them for being the wind underneath our wings.”

Sharing her experience with SAA, Abosede Yusuf of Quantum Travels said, “I have been in business for the past 10 years and I have been doing travel all along and SAA has been so supportive and I give kudos to their staff. Each time we have issues, they come around and help us out, which makes it easier for us to make their sales. I pray they continue to grow in the business and urge them not to forget to do us better as agents in terms of commission and other benefits.”

Giving further credence to the service excellence of the airline over the years, Surline Isiagu, the CEO of Luchia Travels, said, “We’ve been in existence for about five years and ever since we’ve been partnering with SAA. SAA is one of the supportive airlines that we partner with and as they are celebrating their 90th anniversary, I pray that they continue growing in fleet and in destinations and that their business will continue to blossom.

“I am satisfied with SAA. I think they are one of the most responsive airlines when you ask for something, and they have great staff that are always there for you. When you ask for something, they are very quick to respond to it. I will continue patronising SAA and I say more grease to their elbows and I wish them well,” she added.