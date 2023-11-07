Safety Bureau commence into Flint Aero aircraft accident

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has been notified and commenced investigation into an accident involving an HS 125 aircraft with Nationality and Registration Marks 5N-AMM belonging to Flint Aero, which occurred at about 08:21pm (Local Time) on 3rd November, 2023.

The aircraft, with 10 passengers and 3 crew members onboard was en-route Ibadan from Abuja.

The aircraft, on final approach to landing Runway 22, Ibadan Airport crashed short of the runway.

James Odaudu, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NSIB in a statement on Saturday said there was no fatality, as all passengers and crew were safely evacuated.

“As the investigating agency, NSIB needs and hereby solicits for your assistance. We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any members of the public may have of the accident; that can assist us with this investigation.

“The Bureau will appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people involved and NOT assume the cause of the serious incident until formal report is released.

The Bureau will release the preliminary report as soon as possible,” Odaudu added.