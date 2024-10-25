Revealed: Yakubu Dukas, vice president of pilots association was captain of crashed helicopter

Yakubu Dukas, a seasoned helicopter pilot with more than 20 years flying experience was the pilot in command of the crashed helicopter around Bonny Finima.

Dukas was also the vice president of the

National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE).

The helicopter, carrying eight individuals – six passengers and two crew members went down into the Atlantic Ocean near Bonny Finima, off the coast of Calabar, during a routine flight on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at approximately 11:22 AM local time.

Abednego Galadima NAAPE national president, who confirmed the crash stated that the association has always maintained that the operating conditions in the aviation industry must always be optimal for all professionals for the safety of all, “knowing that there is no parking space up there”.

Read Also: UPDATE: NNPC reports 5 missing, 3 recovered in helicopter crash

“We call on the government and all stakeholders, to always ensure that in all their operations, they target zero for accidents because of the catastrophic nature of air crashes.

“We also call on all relevant agencies to ensure no stone is left unturned in unearthing the immediate and remote causes of this tragic occurrence and all the measures required to be put in place to forestall any further occurrence.

Our prayers are with all families whose beloved ones were on board,” Galadima said.

Share