Air Peace has announced the resumption of flights into Banjul in Gambia and Dakar in Senegal on July 23, 2021, to provide more options for regional connectivity. The spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, who made the announcement in a news release issued to reporters on Wednesday, revealed that Banjul and Dakar flight services will…

