Air Peace, Nigeria’s major carrier has suspended flight operations to South Africa, effective from July 2, 2021. In a statement signed by Air Peace management, it stated that following the travel restrictions by the federal government of Nigeria and the partial lockdown in South Africa due to the spread of COVID-19, its flights into and…

