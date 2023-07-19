Red Star takes gender equality to the skies

Red Star is taking gender equality to the skies as the International Finance Corporation (IFC), in collaboration with the Nigeria Exchange Group (NGX) have recognized Red Star Express Plc outstanding gender equality efforts in the logistics and aviation industry

Red Star Express Plc, a logistics company and a key player in the Nigerian aviation industry was honored with the prestigious awards for its remarkable achievements in promoting gender equality and outstanding participation in the esteemed 2021-2023 Nigeria2Equal program.

The joint IFC and NGX award was presented at the Nigeria2Equal Gender Leaders Awards, held recently at the Eko Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Red Star Express Plc was commended for its unwavering commitment to fostering the growth of women within the organization, particularly in leadership positions. This recognition highlights the company’s dedication to creating a more diverse and inclusive work environment.

Auwalu Babura, the Chief Executive Officer of Red Star Express Plc, expressed his gratitude for the award and noted that it aligns perfectly with the organization’s core values and vision.

“Red Star Express is a company that understands the benefits of diversity not only at the board level but also throughout the entire organization. We are determined to unlock the growth potential of women in managerial positions and harness their contributions within our company’s ecosystem,” stated Babura.

He emphasized the importance of gender equity in the workplace and urged corporate organizations and relevant institutions to strive toward closing gender gaps in employment and entrepreneurship development setups.

Babura further emphasized that empowering women alongside men would enhance business performance and boost productivity in the workplace.

In addition to the Nigeria2Equal award, Red Star Express Plc has also been recognized as the “Winner of Africa’s Most Valuable Freight and Logistics Brand of the Year 2023” by The African Brands.

This accolade further solidifies the company’s leadership position in the freight and logistics sector.

With these remarkable achievements, Red Star Express Plc is now positioned to raise awareness about the significance of gender equity in the workplace.

The company encourages stakeholders to invest in empowering women and closing gender gaps, as it believes that doing so will not only benefit women but also increase overall productivity and business performance.