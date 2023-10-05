Quantum to eliminate travel frictions through relaunch of Ajala.ng

…celebrates 20th anniversary

Quantum Travels, one of Nigeria’s leading Travel Management Companies has said it would eliminate the friction often associated with travel through the relaunch of the website of Ajala.ng, its online travel platform.

The travel management company said it aspires to handle the nitty-gritty, ensuring that its clients are solely immersed in the experiences that inspire and rejuvenate them.

Speaking during the celebration of Quantum Travels 20th anniversary and the relaunch of Ajala.ng’s website at the Hall Event Center on Musa Yar’Adua Victoria Island Lagos, Olamide Babayemi, chief operating officer, Ajala.ng said from securing the most favorable and affordable travel and accommodation rates, to offering unmatched customer support, visa processing assistance, travel financing through Ajala Pay Easy, and orchestrating destination events, the company envisions a seamless voyage for its clientele.

“Today, as we reignite the essence of Ajala.ng, we are not merely launching a digital platform; we are ushering the core values of Quantum Travels into the digital realm. Our vision is clear -to excel in creating superior and seamless travel experiences.

“Our mission is defined – to simplify travel, exceeding our customers’ expectations every step of the way. As we unveil Ajala.ng, we are not just celebrating the advancement of Quantum Travels, but the embodiment of a promise to our clients, a promise of unparalleled service, unending exploration, and an unwavering commitment to making travel an enriching chapter of their lives. With your support and collaboration, we are poised to redefine the way we explore the globe, one quantum leap at a time,” Babayemi said.

She said the relaunch of Ajala.ng, will redefine the very essence of travel in a world constantly evolving, the need for travel is growing more than ever. Ajala.ng envisions a future where travel is not just a means to an end but an immersive experience that enriches the traveller’s soul.

“Ajala.ng, as we envision it, involves seamlessly blending technology, sustainability, and personalisation to provide travellers with journeys that transcend traditional boundaries,” the COO added.

Also speaking at the event, Micheal Otubu, the managing director, Quantum Travels said a dream borne out of a pure attempt at survival and driven by the facts of its joint circumstances, marks Quantum Travels’ 20 year of existence.

Otubu disclosed that very few gave the uncommon union a chance of survival, let alone its propagation, adding that it is a testament to the power of two, walking in agreement, that the anniversary celebration becomes a reality.

He appreciated family, friends, industry partners, customers and colleagues that have walked and partnered with the company in the last 20 years, to grow the company.

“What is incontrovertible is that every step of the way, you have held our hands and challenged us to be a better version of ourselves, partnering with you to give vent to your travel needs and pushing us to dare to continue to dream.

“We have seen great metamorphosis of the travel space in the last 2 decades and weathered some challenges that have threatened the soul of our business and industry, but we still stand strong through it all,” he added.