Qatar Airways launches flight to Port Harcourt airport

Qatar Airways has launched flights to Port Harcourt International Airport, marking it’s fourth destination in Nigeria.

This is as the airline disclosed that Nigeria remains its biggest market in Africa, with the greatest number of destinations in Africa.

Speaking during its inaugural flight to Port Harcourt International Airport, Hendrik du Preez, Qatar Airways’ vice president, Africa said Qatar Airways has grown it’s route network considerably since the pandemic, increasing connectivity to and from the continent and providing customers with more choice and convenience.

“Port Harcourt is an important economic hub for Nigeria. We hope these flights, linking it to the world’s financial and petrochemical capitals will contribute to its ongoing success and pave the way for future growth. We anticipate good reciprocal demand between Port Harcourt and destinations in the USA and UK.

“With the launch of our new service in Port Harcourt, Qatar Airways’ presence in Nigeria now covers four key markets and is a real affirmation of our commitment to the country,” he said.

Read also: Flight delays worsen across Nigeria over aviation fuel scarcity

Speaking on behalf of Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor, Ipalibo Harry Banigo, his deputy described the coming of Qatar Airways to Port Harcourt as auspicious at a time when the state government was making efforts to upgrade infrastructure to the citizens of the state to facilitate commerce and help implement the ease of doing business in the state.

Banigo said the arrival of Qatar Airways will further enhance development, boost the economy of Nigeria and attract foriegn investment.

The Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner touched down at Port Harcourt International Airport to a traditional water-cannon salute on Thursday morning, marking the start of three new weekly services to Nigeria’s petroleum Capital from Doha via Abuja.

The state-of-the-art Boeing 737 Dreamliner that is operating on the route is one of the most modern aircraft I’m Qatar Airways’ network

In Nigeria, the airline offers double-daily flights to Lagos and in December 2021 added four direct services to Abuja.

In addition to the three weekly services to Port Harcourt, it started operating four weekly flights to Kano via Abuja on Wednesday 2 March 2022. This brings the number of services it operates between Africa and Doha to 188 weekly flights serving 28 destinations across the continent.