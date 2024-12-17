Pilot of crashed Police Bell 429 helicopter not qualified to fly – NSIB

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, (NSIB) has disclosed that the crashed Bell 429 helicopter owned and operated by Nigeria Police Air Wing which occurred at Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Airport, Bauchi, January 26, 2022, was operated by a pilot not qualified to operate the flight.

Speaking during a press conference to release seven investigation reports, Alex Badeh, Director General, NSIB disclosed the pilot was licensed, certified and appropriately type-rated as Part 2 on the Bell 429 helicopter, which confers the privileges of Second in Command on the Pilot.

Badeh however noted that the pilot was not eligible to conduct the flight exercising the privileges and authorities of the Pilot In Command (PIC) except he is appropriately type rated on Bell 429 helicopter, per subsections 2.3.1.3 – (a), (b), and (c), 2.3.2.1 – (a)(3) and (b), and 8.14.9.4 of the Nig. CARs 2015; respectively.

He said therefore, the investigation determined that the pilot was not qualified and not competent to operate the flight as the PIC, having not met the requirements stipulated in the relevant sections of Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) 2015.

He also disclosed that the Permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF) issued to the Nigeria Police Air Wing (NPAW) by the NCAA expired in September 2017 and was not renewed.

The investigation determined that the accident flight was improperly dispatched and it was not operated per the extant regulations, as contained in Subpart 8.14, subsections

8.14.2.11, 8.14.2.12 and 18.2.4.2 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulation (Nig. CARs) 2015; respectively.

According to the NSIB report, the aircraft had a valid Certificate of Airworthiness, adding that the mass and centre of gravity of the helicopter were not determined, as there was no substantial document to avail detailed information about the prescribed limits of the helicopter before the departure of the accident flight.

“The investigation revealed that the Nigeria Police Airwing (NPAW) Operation’s Unit coordinated inadequately during the flight preparation.

“The aerodrome requires adequate lighting for manoeuvres, approach and landing during the operational hours. However, the 3 approaches attempted were outside the operational hours,” the DG disclosed in the report.

He said the Co-pilot was certified, licenced, qualified and competent to fly as either PIC or Copilot, having met the requirement stipulated in the relevant sections of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) 2015, as mentioned above.

“Therefore, the co-pilot’s qualifications and competency were appropriate.

“The accident flight was scheduled to operate on a Visual Flight Rules (VFR); hence, a VFR flight plan was filed. According to the ATC transcript, the flight’s Estimated Arrival time (ETA) was 16:30 h. This was corroborated by the flight plan as filed.

“The flight’s actual arrival time was 19:36 h, which happened to be at night at the intended destination (DNBC).

There was effective communication between 5N-MDA and ATC (DNAA), especially before start-up clearance was issued and after departure when 5N-MDA passed its estimated time of arrival (ETA) at destination (DNBC) as 16:30z (also filed in VFR flight plan), which was unauthentic and unrealistic because 5N-MDA requested for engine start at 16:45z and lifted up at 16:54z.

“The ETA could have significantly assisted in averting the accident, should the ATC clarify the authenticity and reality of the ETA (16:30z) for a helicopter that lifted up at 16:54z, which was 24 minutes after the ETA at the destination.

“This would have further alerted the ATC to confirm if NPAW’s operations unit has made an arrangement for extending the operational hours of the destination aerodrome; if it was found out that it was not done, the ATC could advise NPAW to do that appropriately. By so doing, DNBC would have been open and waiting for 5N-MDA’s arrival with the provision of adequate assistance (communications, approach, landing aids and other facilities) for safe landing,” he explained.

