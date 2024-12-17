BREAKING: Crashed Sikorsky helicopter had no Flight Data Recorder, Radio Altimeter was damaged – NSIB

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has disclosed that Crashed Sikorsky helicopter operated by Eastwind Aviation Logistics Services Limited, on 24 October 2024 was not fitted with a Flight Data Recorder (FDR).

Recalled that the helicopter crash which occurred on October 24, 2024, took place off the coast of Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean. and involved eight individuals onboard.

Speaking during the release of its preliminary report on Tuesday, Alex Badeh, Director General, NSIB said the helicopter was not fitted with a Flight Data Recorder (FDR), although Part 7.8.2.2(q) of Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023 requires that FDR shall be fitted on the helicopter.

Badeh said the flight crew used non-standard phraseology throughout the flight, adding that there was no standard callouts for the various phases of the flight.

He also disclosed that the helicopter Radio Altimeter (Rad alt) was snagged and deferred on October 18, 2024, six days before the accident, adding that no dew point data was reported in the weather information passed to 5N-BQG on the day of the occurrence.

Further findings according to the DG showed that the flight crew were certified to conduct the flight and at the initial stage of the flight, the Captain was the Pilot Flying while the First Officer was the Pilot Monitoring.

“The helicopter had a valid Certificate of Airworthiness. A Visual Flight Rules (VFR) flight plan was filed,” he added.

Badeh also disclosed that five bodies identified as the passengers were recovered, while the remaining three occupants of the helicopter, including the flight crew, are yet to be found.

He said the helicopter was fitted with a solid-state cockpit voice recorder.

He said the investigators were dispatched to the site the next day and commenced post-occurrence assessment under the provisions of the Civil Aviation (Investigation of Air Accidents and Incidents) Regulations and Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

He said the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority should ensure strict compliance to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023 part 7.8.2.2(q) which requires that all helicopters with a maximum takeoff mass over 3175 kg and up to 7000 kg to be fitted with a Flight Data Recorder (FDR).

