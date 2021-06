Pam, Adigun, Abdulmutalib to speak at 25th LAAC conference

Chairman, Governing Council, Nigeria Aviation Safety Initiative (NASI), Dung Pam; Chairman, Association of Aviation Ground Handlers (ACHAN), Olaniyi Adigun and General Manager, Total Nigeria Plc, Rabiu Abdulmutalib have been scheduled to deliver papers at the upcoming League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) Conference slated for July 28, 2021 at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja. The League…