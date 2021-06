Nigeria’s minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, has again vowed that there won’t be a single job loss from the planned airport concession, saying he would stop the agreement if anyone loses their job as a result of the concession. Sirika disclosed that between June and August 2021, the federal government would evaluate documents from bidders…

