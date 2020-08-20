Nigerian Skyward members get 1500 new ways to earn miles

Emirates Skywards members in Nigeria amongst other travellers world-wide can now enjoy over 1500 new ways to earn miles, as the awardwinning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has introduced a thousand new ways to earn Miles while shopping online with popular UK and US brands.

Members can now visit skywardsmilesmall.com, choose from more than 1,500 brands and splurge on shopping, while racking up Miles that can be used for discounted flight tickets and other rewards.

In order to start earning Miles, the skyward member will have to shop online through the website which can be accessed on the Emirates app.

Members can then browse through a list of fantastic offers across fashion, lifestyle and other retail stores. To shop from participating brands, log in using Emirates Skywards account details and continue to the partner brand’s website to complete the purchase.

Emirates Skywards’ 27 million members worldwide can earn and spend Miles for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, tickets, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours and money can’t-buy experiences.

Emirates Skywards, the award winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges.