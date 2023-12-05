Nigeria, Kuwait sign Bilateral Air Service Agreement

The Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development, has inked a significant bilateral air service agreement with the State of Kuwait.

The historic accord was formalized during the ongoing COP28 in Dubai, reflecting a commitment to fostering international cooperation in the realm of aviation.

The signing ceremony took place, on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at the Hilton Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, symbolizing the collaborative spirit between the two nations.

The agreement is said to mark a pivotal moment in the diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Kuwait, opening avenues for enhanced connectivity and economic cooperation.

Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation expressed optimism about the prospects of this agreement, emphasizing its potential to boost trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges between Nigeria and Kuwait.

The accord underscores the Federal Government’s dedication to expanding the nation’s global aviation footprint and creating opportunities for economic growth.

This significant development comes as Nigeria actively engages with international partners to advance its aviation and aerospace capabilities. The Federal Government remains committed to fostering strong ties with nations around the world, and the bilateral air service agreement with Kuwait is a testament to this commitment.