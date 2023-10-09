Nigeria embarks on fact finding to boost air cargo operations

As part of its benchmarking efforts in the air cargo business, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Aviacargo Team from Nigeria was on another fact-finding visit this time to Kotoka International Airport Cargo Facilities.

The team was led by Olumyiwa Femi-Pearse, the Director of Commercial and Business Development.

The Trip was with the Support of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Ghana Airport Company Ltd (GACL). The trip is part of the effort by the Nigerian Team to Ramp up Aviacargo Business in Nigeria.

Nigeria is Currently ranked number five in Africa behind Aviacargo Leaders Kenya, Egypt South Africa and Ethiopia. As the biggest economy and the largest population, Nigeria receives over 10 fully loaded freighters weekly and most leaves empty.

Read also: Aviation sector squeezed over stuttering naira

To redress this, the Government of Nigeria set up an Aviacargo Roadmap Committee with Ikechi Uko as the coordinator of the project.

During the Visit to Accra Ghana they were received at the Airport by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Ghana Airport Company Ltd (GACL) led by Alexander Kwaiku Yeboah the Air Cargo Safety Inspector for GCAA.

Solomon Quainoo the Director of MCDAN Aviation and the Group CEO Kweku Ampofi received the team at the MCDAN Group FBO.

The team includes the General Managers of Business Development and that of Cargo Development, Hycienth Ngwu, and Kabiru Mohammed, respectively. Also senior Officers from Both Cargo and Business Development of FAAN with a representative from NAFDAC Sanwoolu and Alex Nwuba, another member of the Aviacargo committee were part of the team.

They were taken to the Aviance Cargo, the oldest Special Purpose Cargo Terminal in Ghana for a tour of the first Upscale Cargo Terminal in Ghana.They also visited the Swissport Terminal which is the most modern cargo terminal in West Africa where they engaged with government agencies and some stakeholders.

They visited the Nigerian Embassy where Ibok-Ete Ibas, the High Commissioner and the Staff hosted them. The High Commissioner thanked the Team for making out time to visit the Embassy.

He wants the team to make sure the report and Findings are implemented. “Nigeria is now learning from People who had earlier learnt from us, we Should show more Patriotism to restore Nigeria to its rightful position in the world” he admonished.

The DCBD in his remarks told the High Commissioner that” The Potential in Nigeria to do Air Cargo is Massive but mostly Untapped. We have seen the high tech facilities at Addis Ababa, we have Seen the output by Kenya and we have now seen the modest but Functional adaptation by Ghana so we know exactly what to do Sir. We have now woken up to the reality of the game.”

The group rounded off the tour with an engagement with the Ghana Export Promotion Agency GEPA.

Read also: Airport shutdown looms as aviation workers join planned strike

They were received by Albert Kassim Diwura, the Deputy CEO . After the engagement the coordinator of the Nigerian Aviacargo Roadmap Committee while thanking the Government of Ghana for the reception of the team, he wondered why the two countries are not working closer together.

“I observed that Ghana imports eggs from Belgium to hatch for day old chicks while eggs are rotting in north central Nigeria. Why is Ghana importing Mangoes from Brazil to produce fruit juice for export. Why is Nigeria importing Chocolate from Europe when Ghana can Supply all we need.

“If Ghana is good at exporting yam, can we supply more yams to Ghana for increased exports. These will grow the two economies. We need to start this Export thing at the regional level then expand globally” he observed.