NGO to introduce young girls to careers in aviation at GIAD programme

Women in Aviation International, a nonprofit organization, which provides networking, education, mentoring, and scholarship opportunities for women and men in careers in the aviation and aerospace industries has put together Girls in Aviation Day (GIAD), an event to introduce young girls to the possibilities available in a career in aviation.

The GIAD is an event of Women in Aviation International hosted by Women In Aviation (WAI) chapters world-wide and more than 120 events are being organized for over 16,000 attendees.

The Nigeria Chapter of Women in Aviation International will be hosting the 8th annual Girls in Aviation Day GIAD on 24th September 2022, a free program offered to local girls’ ages 8 to 16 years to introduce them to the possibilities available in a career in aviation.

This event will be held at all our branches in Nigeria on the 24th September 2022.

“We want our local girls to see that there are great careers available to them as pilots, dispatchers, air traffic controllers and dozens of other jobs within the aviation community.

“We will introduce the girls to role models and educate them in a fun and supportive atmosphere. It is an outreach event to ensure the next generation of women in aviation. Chapters all over the world are putting on their own, unique programs,” Women in Aviation Nigeria chapter said in a statement.

The NGO said they want to see girls interacting with positive role models and considering aviation as they make their college and career plans.